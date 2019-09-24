EC: Inspection of Sabah voting districts, centres opens today

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented the order and it was gazetted on August 22. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Inspection of polling districts and centres for voters in Sabah can be carried out starting today until October 10.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said inspection could also be conducted online via EC official portal.

“Voters can raise their inquiries by contacting EC headquarters at 03-8892 7000 or Sabah state office at 088-488 588,” he said in a statement today.

Azizan said the inspection followed the passing of the 2017 Sixth Sabah State Electoral Divisions for Redelineation Report and the Federal Constitution Order (Redelineation of Electoral Divisions )(Sabah) 2019 bill at Dewan Rakyat on July 17.

He said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented the order and it was gazetted on August 22.

“Following the gazette of the order, an update of voting districts was conducted by EC and it was gazetted on September 24 2019 in line with the provision of Section 7(1) of the Elections Act 1958,” he said. — Bernama