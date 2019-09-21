Nation’s leaders convey condolences on Dr Md Farid’s death

Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik passed away around 6am this morning at the hospital over a suspected heart attack. — Picture via Facebook/Dr Md Farid Md Rafik

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today expressed condolences to the family of Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Md Farid Md Rafik who died at Pontian Hospital, Johor, today.

She described Dr Md Farid as a person who was diligent and dedicated to his work.

The Tanjung Piai Member of Parliament was a Pakatan Harapan leader who strived to make Malaysia better, especially in terms of unity, she said and shared moments working with Dr Md Farid during the death of several members of the Orang Asli community in Kampung Kuala Koh, Kelantan, last July.

Dr Wan Azizah was met by reporters after distributing face masks contributed by the Pandan Service Centre to the public at Kompleks Muhibah Taman Nirwana here.

She called on Malaysians to together pray for Dr Md Farid’s soul to always be under Allah’s protection and be blessed by the Al-Mighty and be placed with the righteous.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and other cabinet ministers also expressed their condolences on Dr Md Farid’s death through their respective postings in Twitter or Facebook accounts.

Muhyiddin, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, said Dr Md Farid’s death was a big loss to the party.

“He joined Bersatu when the party was just established and was one of the most active party activists in Johor. He won the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat in the last general election and was subsequently appointed a deputy minister.

“His contribution and services to the nation and country will be forever remembered,” he added.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali also conveyed his condolences to Dr Md Farid’s family.

“Sad to receive news on death of Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik this morning. My condolences to the family and staff of the Prime Minister’s Department.

“May his soul be blessed and pardoned by Allah and granted husnul khatimah. Al-Fatihah,” he added.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said Dr Md Farid’s death was sad news to him as he had lost a colleague.

He conveyed his condolences to Dr Md Farid’s family and hoped they remained strong in this moment of grief.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman also felt the loss of Dr Md Farid and described the late deputy minister as an active person and liked to cycle.

“He was a leader with a noble heart and always had the people’s soul with him, a leader I always admired. His sacrifice as a Johor leader was often used as a benchmark for others. His death has left a huge synergy in efforts by the government to foster unity.

“This was YB Dr Farid’s huge contribution to the Pakatan Harapan government. I pray that his family will always be strong and accept his death. May Allah swt place him among the pious,” he said.

Condolences were also received from Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Senator P. Waytha Moorthy, Deputy Minister of International Trade and Industry Dr Ong Kian Ming and Negeri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Meanwhile in Pontian, Johor, State Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan described Dr Md Farid as a highly-spirited leader who wanted to help the people and was committed to bringing ideas on reforms to the government.

“We have lost a leader, who was not only polite, respected the elderly and with humility. He was not arrogant, despite being a specialist doctor and a deputy minister,” he told reporters at the Forensic Unit of the Pontian Hospital, where Dr Md Farid’s body was sent for post-mortem.

Former Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian described Dr Md Farid as a highly-dedicated and hard-working person.

“He often came to me or other senior members in the party for reference and to seek advice,” he added.

Dr Md Farid Md Rafik died at about 6am today at the Pontian Hospital here, believed due to a heart attack.

He was 42.

He left a wife, Datin Farah Syazwani Hanis Ismail, and three children.

Meanwhile, Dr Md Farid’s mother, Norma Mohamed, 67, the former Umno Tanjung Piai Wanita chief who left the party in 2016, said her son was still focused on helping his constituents during his last hours prior to his death.

“He called his officer, told him (officer) the problems and said to get it resolved because he would not have time to come back (again) and afraid the matter would be left hanging.

“He told his officer to get it done, so he could request for allocation,” she said when met in Kampung Serkat Laut in Pontian.

It was learnt that Dr Md Farid had attended an event in Pontian Jaya last night after arriving from Putrajaya, and then met with the local leaders until 4am.

“I accepted his death and hoped the constituents will pray that his soul be blessed,” she added.

About 500 people were at Norma’s house today to express their condolences on Dr Md Farid’s death and they included State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kayat and Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang. — Bernama