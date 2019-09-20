Time to establish a Malaysian Ombudsman, says Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Yusof says all countries in the world which practise democracy have accepted the role of an Ombudsman. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 ― The time has come for the establishment of a Malaysian Ombudsman to serve as a body which will hear and investigate cases of maladministration, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Yusof.

All countries in the world which practise democracy had accepted the role of an Ombudsman, and as such, Malaysia too needed improvements in its existing systems, he said.

“I cannot comment further because this is related to policy. However, it is up to the Executive to make a decision on whether it agrees to the establishment of an Ombudsman,” Mohamad Ariff said, adding that he believed it was time for the Malaysian Parliament to embrace such a body.

He was speaking to Bernama at the Speaker's Lecture Series programme held in the Parliament building here last night, with the event comprising a sharing session on the function of an Ombudsman within a country, as presented by New Zealand's Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier.

Citing the example of New Zealand, Mohamad Ariff said the Ombudsman there functioned as an investigator and Parliament researcher with the authority to hear any matter concerning maladministration.

During his lecture, Boshier said he would be honoured if he was given the opportunity to extend Malaysia-New Zealand ties in relation to the idea of an Ombudsman's office, adding “I am thrilled that Malaysia is looking to implement an Ombudsman. In all cases, its main role is to protect people against the violation of rights, abuse of powers and maladministration”. ― Bernama