Lam Thye: Private sector must step forward to promote unity in Malaysia’s multiracial community

Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye says more can be done for national social unity by the private sector. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 ― The private sector must include in their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities and programmes which could help promote unity in Malaysia’s multiracial community, Malaysia Unity Foundation trustee Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said.

“Based on my observation, the corporate sector has not done much, for example, to promote unity or help civil society groups to play their roles in fostering national unity.

“If the corporate sector could step forward to help civil society on national unity, it would be investing directly in nation's stability which is critical for the business to flourish and economy to grow,” he said in a media statement released in conjunction with Prudential BSN luncheon talk on unity here today.

Lee said it is undeniable that the corporate sector had made significant contributions to other social concerns like the environment, healthcare education and helping the less privileged, but more could be done for national social unity.

“National unity is one area where Malaysians should exercise total sovereignty in determining the destiny of the nation. Even if economics, science and information technology are the driving force of this era and the future, we must not lose sight of racial harmony and unity,” he said.

Lee said it was important to emphasise on the support from the local private sector since foreign funding for unity programmes would not be advisable in the larger interest of the nation.

“One of the most effective ways for the corporate sector to prioritise unity is by providing financial support to genuine efforts by citizen groups to promote and enhance national unity.

“In return, the government and society should reward and honour private corporations that prove through deeds that they are totally committed to national unity,” he added. ― Bernama