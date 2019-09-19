Kedah MB urges paddy farmers to minimise burning activities as haze worsens

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (second right) is greeted by attendees at the opening ceremony of the Mada Integrity Week in Alor Setar September 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Sept 19 — Farmers in Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) areas have been urged to minimise paddy straw burning to prevent the state’s Air Pollutant Index (API) readings from going up.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, said to date, about 44 per cent of rice fields in the MADA area had been harvested and straw burning was usually carried out before the paddy replanting process.

“Straw (paddy field residue comprising dry stalks) burning is often carried out after the harvesting process. However, the current API reading is seen to be increasing in Alor Setar among other places, which is why we hope farmers will minimise the burning until the haze situation improves,” he said.

“I also hope that farmers can take precautionary measures such as using masks when carrying out farming activities,” he said, when making his address at the official opening of the Mada Integrity Week here today.

Meanwhile, Mukhriz, who is also Mada chairman, said the week-long event was part of the integrity education process aimed at instilling a sense of responsibility among all parties to manage Mada resources properly.

“The government is committed to eradicating corruption, but its effectiveness requires the cooperation and awareness of all parties, he added, expressing the hope that the newly elected Mada Area Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) leadership would carry out their tasks and responsibilities with integrity at their respective PPK levels to enable the agricultural sector to be driven and developed.

He said the suppliers of subsidised agricultural inputs were also warned not to take advantage by giving offers or incentives to PPK staff to entice them into buying their products. — Bernama