All schools in Negri Sembilan and Perak to reopen tomorrow

Students at SMK Anderson wear facial masks during lessons in Ipoh September 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — All schools in Negri Sembilan and Perak will reopen tomorrow and resume normal operations in view of the improved air quality in both states, with Air Pollutant Index (API) readings at 5pm today dipping below the ‘very unhealthy’ mark of 200.

Announcing this today in a statement, the Education Ministry said however that 2,649 schools in Selangor, Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Sarawak will remain closed due to the continuing haze — this will affect 1,715,274 students.

“School authorities are reminded to follow standard operating procedures and prioritise the health of students and teachers at all times,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Perak Education Director Mohd Suhaimi Mohamed Ali said the 250 schools to be reopened in the state, are located in four districts comprising Larut, Matang and Selama (137), Kerian (71), Kuala Kangsar (38) and Hulu Perak (4).

According to the API readings available on the Department of Environment’s website, air quality recorded at 6pm was at a moderate level in Taiping (98), Seri Manjung (94) and Tanjung Malim (89), while ‘unhealthy’ levels were recorded in Tasek Ipoh (137) and Pegoh Ipoh (104).

The API comprises the following categories: good (0-50), moderate (51-100), unhealthy (101-200), very unhealthy (201-300) and hazardous (301 onwards).

Visit the ministry portal at: www.moe.gov.my or its official Facebook/Instagram/Twitter accounts at: @kempendidikan to get the full list of schools closed due to the haze. — Bernama