Schools in Port Dickson forced to close after API exceeds 200 mark

Students cover their faces with masks as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur September 12, 2019. As at 8am this morning, the API in Port Dickson had reached a very unhealthy level. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 17 ― Schooling session in the Port Dickson district was suspended after the Air Pollutant Index (API) in the district had exceeded the 200 mark.

As at 8am this morning, the API in the district had reached a very unhealthy level.

Chairman of the State Action Committee on Investment, Industry, Entrepreneurship, Education and Human Capital Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek said students in all 63 schools in Port Dickson were not allowed to attend classes.

“However, teachers must attend school but must put on the face mask to protect them from the haze,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the Negri Sembilan Education Department would continue to monitor the situation and would make announcements from time to time.

As at 8am this morning, two more districts in the state recorded unhealthy readings namely in Nilai (199) and in Seremban (174). ― Bernama