Rep denies dividing Perak DAP or affecting state govt by quitting party committee

Malim Nawar assemblyman Leong Cheok Keng said that the duo received a lot of encouragement from the party members and members of the public for speaking up bluntly. . — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sep 17 — DAP lawmaker Leong Cheok Keng has denied that his and colleague’s Leow Thye Yih’s resignations from the party’s state committee created a divide within Perak DAP.

Responding to critics, Leong also said that their resignations will not affect the stability of the state government in any way.

“There is no political discontent in Perak DAP and political analysts should not read too much into our resignations from the state committee.

“We only resigned from the state committee and nothing more than that,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

It was also reported that both Leong and Leow, who quit as the state DAP assistant organising secretary and deputy treasurer, respectively, refused to join PAS’ non-Muslim wing — the PAS Supporters’ Congress — despite an invite by Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria last week.

“The stability of the state government is not in the least affected as I have emphasised before, and I reiterate my loyalty to the party and the leadership of the central executive committee under our Secretary General, Lim Guan Eng,” he said.

“I have also, in no uncertain terms, expressed my support of, and confidence in Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu as the Mentri Besar of Perak.

“The stability of the Perak will not in any way be affected, as it is a Pakatan Harapan (PH), when the Federal government is a PH government,” he added.

Leong also said that the duo received a lot of encouragement from the party members and members of the public for speaking up bluntly.

When asked if there was a meeting or discussion held between the duo, state chairman Nga Kor Ming and the state committee over the matter, Leong said that he has no knowledge of any meeting or discussion after their resignations.

Nga previously told reporters that the resignations of the duo will be solved internally as he describes the matter as an internal problem.

The Malim Nawar and Pokok Assam assemblymen were unhappy with Nga, who have told the media that Paul Yong’s position as a state exco would be discussed at the state PH, without the matter being discussed at the party’s state committee first.

The duo resigned to show solidarity and support to their fellow colleague Paul Yong, who was on leave from his office exco duties, after he was charged with raping his Indonesian maid last month.

Leong and Leow quit their state positions and went on to escalate their campaign against Nga, telling him to resign as he has ostensibly lost the support of the state DAP chapter.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported that the move indicated a deeper undercurrent of unhappiness within the state chapter, and may harm both state and federal administrations.