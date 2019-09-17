No reports on haze-related illness in Selangor, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari reminded the public to reduce physical outdoor activities and always wear a face mask if needed to be in an open area for a long period of time. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, Sept 17 — The Selangor government is yet to receive any report regarding the number of haze-related illnesses in the state, said its Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He, however, said the state has started taking precautionary measures which includes obtaining preliminary feedback from relevant parties to detect the symptoms of the disease in the community.

“So far, we have not received any report of the illness caused by the worsening haze.

“And on behalf of Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud (State Health, Welfare, Women Empowerment, and Family Committee chairman) I also took note on the matter and am monitoring the situation,” he told reporters after opening the Seminar on Syariah Law Awareness here today.

In that regard, Amirudin also reminded the public to reduce physical outdoor activities and always wear a face mask if needed to be in an open area for a long period of time.

“I have issued an alert for the past three weeks so that everyone will take the necessary steps to take care of their own health during the haze.

“Those experiencing symptoms such as cough and others to seek treatment at the nearest clinic if their condition worsens,” he said.

According to the Malaysian Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) portal today, Johan Setia recorded very unhealthy readings of 236 as of 2 pm while Klang recorded API readings of 196, followed by Banting (183) and Shah Alam (171).

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates good air quality; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy and 301 and above, hazardous. — Bernama