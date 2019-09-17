Johor Education Dept confirms drop in API readings, schools to operate as usual

A view of Johor Baru’s skyline on a moderately hazy afternoon. Picture taken September 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 16 — The Johor State Education Department (JPN) confirmed that as at 9pm today the Air Pollutant Index (API) readings in all districts in the state have dropped to below 200, as compared to yesterday’s reading.

As such, Johor JPN director Azman Adnan said all schools and kindergartens in the state would open and operate as usual tomorrow, as announced this afternoon.

“I am issuing a statement tonight because certain quarters have falsified the information given by the District Education Office and the news has gone viral on social media,” he said in a statement here.

He said according to the message, Muar District Education Officer (PPD) Puniran Denan had retracted the earlier statement on schools operating as normal from tomorrow.

The message also claimed that all schools in Muar would still be closed tomorrow after the API readings in the district exceeded 200.

According to Azman Johor JPN was constantly monitoring the API readings and all PPDs and schools have been advised to comply with all haze-related circulars issued by the Ministry of Education. — Bernama