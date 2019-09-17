Driver killed when 4WD collides with express bus in Ranau

RANAU, Sept 17 ― A driver of a four-wheel drive vehicle was killed when the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision with an express bus at Kampung Segindai Jalan Ranau-Sandakan, near here last night.

According to the Sabah Fire and Rescue Operations Centre, the victim identified as Ramesh A/L Rasaiah, 50, died on the spot.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station received a distress call on the incident at 10.22pm and dispatched two engines led by Norazly Mohd Nauth together with four personnel to the location, according to the statement.

The statement said the driver of the express bus also sustained light injury and was sent for treatment to the Ranau Hospital, the statement said.

The 41 passengers of the express bus escaped injury while the victim who was trapped in his car was extricated by the firemen at 11.40pm. ― Bernama