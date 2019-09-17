Diversity should be strength of nation, says Pahang MB

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail attended the state-level Malaysia Day Celebration at the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Ahmad here yesterday. ― Bernama pic

MARAN, Sept 17 ― The multi-ethnicity of Malaysian society, religion and culture should be the strength of the nation, said Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said unity was not something that could be taken lightly and that it should be kept reminded especially to young people who would inherit the country's future administration.

“However, when we talk about the importance of maintaining unity, some are cynical and claim that we sound like a broken record.

“We are not saying it for the fun of it, as the dark history that happened in the country could take place again, that is if we do not take precautionary measures early on.

“Therefore, in the matter of preserving unity, we cannot be sick and tired of reiterating it especially given that some people have short memories,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said this when opening the State-level Malaysia Day Celebration at the Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Ahmad here yesterday, attended by over 1,000 people of various races.

“In our quest to preserve unity and to face issues that can threaten it, we must be smart and rational in handling it.

Wan Rosdy said besides promoting unity, the celebration of Malaysia Day was also an important platform to inculcate the spirit of love and a sense of responsibility to the nation among the people. ― Bernama