Anwar welcomes support from Usbo

KOTA BELUD, Sept 17 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he welcomed the support given by the United Sabah Bumis Organisation (Usbo) towards his leadership.

He also described the support voiced by Usbo president Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and its adviser Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak as genuine and had nothing to do with politics.

“I am touched by the support given to me we only talked about cultural issues and no political discussion,” he told reporters after officiating a Malaysia Day event organised by Usbo at the Seri Kilapi hall, Rampayan Laut here today.

Earlier, Pandikar who is also former Dewan Rakyat speaker in his speech expressed the organisation’s full support for the leadership of Anwar as the future prime minister which received loud applause from more than 10,000 people who attended the event.

Anwar said in his speech that what was important now was to adapt to a new political landscape which was more people-centric and always set good examples.

“I’m confident that the people will be with us if we set good examples. The issue of becoming the prime minister has been discussed with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad...it is his (Tun Dr Mahathir) turn now to govern, I will not disrupt.

“However, when it is my turn to become the prime minister, I will carry out the responsibility as best as possible. I will make sure that there will be a good change in the future and I will continue with (the agenda in realising) the demands of Sabah in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pandikar who described Anwar as ‘the last samurai’ said the Port Dickson member of Parliament was the most qualified leader to take over from Dr Mahathir as the prime minister.

“Usbo fully supports Anwar’s leadership by taking into account today’s political environment...we believe that Anwar can unite all the people in the country,” he added. — Bernama