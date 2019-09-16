Seberang Perai gains city status

The Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) was officially upgraded today, and is now known as the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP). Picture taken September 16, 2019. — Bernama pic

KEPALA BATAS, Sept 16 — The Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) was officially upgraded today, and is now known as the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP).

Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas announced the matter during the presentation of the declaration letter on MBSP’s city status at the Millennium Hall here, today.

With the declaration, Penang created history as the first state where both of its local authorities are of city council status.

The Penang City Council (MBPP) gained city status in 2015.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin first handed over the declaration letter to Abdul Rahman, after which Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow read the letter of appointment of MPSP president Datuk Rozali Mohamud as Seberang Perai Mayor before the Yang Dipertua Negeri.

Rozali then took the oath of office as the first mayor of Seberang Perai.

When met after the event, Rozali said Seberang Perai’s success in gaining city status was a result of the cooperation of all parties, including MBSP employees and the people who sought to meet the criteria set by the government for the purpose. — Bernama