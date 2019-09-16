Malaysian man stabbed to death in southern Thailand during fight with security guard

BANGKOK, Sept 16 — A Malaysian man was stabbed to death by a security guard during a fight in Sadao, Songkhla, southern Thailand early morning today.

In the incident at 2am (local time), the 46 year-old man from Penang got involved in a fight with a Thai security guard at an apartment.

Sadao Police Investigator, Capt Pairote Wongtawin said the 46-year-old suspect claimed the victim tried to enter the apartment without an access card.

He said the victim had allegedly tailed a local woman to the apartment and tried to force open the glass door.

“The suspect who was on duty told the victim to stop. However, a fight ensued which ended with the victim being stabbed.

“The suspect claimed he was punched by the victim first, which forced him to stab the man in stomach,” Pairote told Bernama when contacted here today.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at the Sadao Hospital.

The suspect, meanwhile, waited at the crime scene before surrendering to the police.

He added the suspect has been charged with murder. The suspect faces life imprisonment, if found guilty.

“The victim’s family members were informed of the incident. The victim’s brother arrived today to claim the body,” he said adding the body is expected to be flown to Penang tomorrow. — Bernama