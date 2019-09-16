For Malaysia Day, Pakatan leaders talk about food, family... and imaginary crushes (VIDEO)

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad takes a group photo with ministers and Pakatan Harapan leaders in Putrajaya May 9, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — We don’t usually get to watch ministers or their deputies get intimate about some of the things they hold most dear when it comes to being Malaysian.

We at Malay Mail thought maybe it was time to get some of them to tell us what exactly does it mean for them to be one.

When we reached out to their respective press aides for this short video shoot meant to commemorate Malaysia Day, we sort of expected that they would want to vet the questions first so they could be prepared.

And we can tell that some did.

However, we decided to forward only two out of the three questions we prepared for their bosses. We kept the third, a question about an imaginary teeny crush, a secret up until the video shoot just so we could catch them off guard.

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t want to see our politicians off script eh? After all, they’re just as human as any of us.