DPM attends funeral of former Indonesian president BJ Habibie

Former Indonesian president BJ Habibie waves to journalists after attending a hearing in Jakarta March 27, 2007, where he briefed a commission seeking the truth about deadly violence in East Timor. — AFP pic

JAKARTA, Sept 12 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived here today to represent Malaysia in paying her last respects to former Indonesian president Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie or BJ Habibie who died yesterday.

Dr Wan Azizah arrived in a special aircraft at the Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport at 11.45am (12.45pm Malaysian time).

She was accompanied by Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin and Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar. The delegation was welcomed by the Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zainal Abidin Bakar.

Habibie died at 6.05pm yesterday at the Soebroto Gatot Armed Forces Hospital due to various health complications. He was 83.

Dr Wan Azizah will pay her last respects to Habibie at his residence in Patra Kuningan, and attend the funeral at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta.

Habibie was the third president of Indonesia, taking over from President Suharto, and held the post from May 21, 1998, to October 20, 1999.

In March last year, Habibie underwent intensive treatment in Munich due to various complications related to the heart and lungs, among others.

Habibie will be buried at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery at pm after the Zohor prayers, next to the grave of his wife, Hasri Ainun Besari or Ainun Habibie, who died on May 22, 2010. — Bernama