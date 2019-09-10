Anwar’s aide Farhash nabbed, later released on bail over Ampang assault case

PKR Perak chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak is pictured at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya July 23, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak was arrested today when he surrendered at the Ampang Jaya police headquarters this morning over an armed assault case in the district.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat said Faharsh was arrested when he turned himself in at 10am, but was later released on police bail at 5pm.

“The suspect who works as a political secretary had cooperated with the police in their investigation.

“We are now in the midst of completing the investigations papers. The suspect was taken for a urine test and tested negative from any drugs,” he said.

Fadzil said the case will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for the next course of action.

Previously Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said Farhash was wanted by the police to have his statement recorded over the assault case last week.

Farhash is alleged to have been involved in the August 31 brawl at Kompleks Sukan Arena All Stars in Taman Dagang Permai, Ampang.

The person who lodged a police report against him has retracted his complaint.

Apart from being Anwar’s aide, Farhash is also Perak PKR chairman.

Last week, Anwar said Farhash was doing fine, adding that he had asked the latter to meet with the police even though the police report had been withdrawn.

On Tuesday, Farhash claimed that the police report had named his brother instead of him, but said he was willing to provide his full cooperation if required.