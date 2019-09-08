No indication of sabotage in KLIA systems disruptions, says IGP

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Royal Malaysia Police have not found any strong indication to link the network systems disruptions at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) with sabotage.

Insp-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said investigations were ongoing with technology experts’ views being considered.

“There is no drastic indicator for us to ascertain whether there was sabotage or not.

“Police are still studying the statements taken from a number of individuals,” he told a media conference after a working visit by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar to the Special Action Unit here today.

To date, 12 individuals have been called to facilitate investigations into the systems disruptions that lasted for four days from August 21.

Four Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) Information Technology Division officers had earlier lodged police reports denying their involvement in the incidents.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hamid said Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, 37, had yet to come forward and assist police in their investigation into a brawl near a sports complex at Ampang on Saturday.

“Police are still looking for him even though the complainant has withdrawn his report. His statement is still necessary and will be followed up with an investigation paper, and it will be up to the public prosecutor on whether to take further action or not.”

Abdul Hamid added, the complainant’s statement was also needed for the investigation.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat was earlier reported to have said that the complainant claimed to have been assaulted by Farhash Wafa but then on Thursday withdrew his police report.

Five individuals including the complainant aged between 22 and 38 were detained to assist in the investigation.

Four of the suspects were released on police bail yesterday while one was referred to the Cheras district police headquarters for a drug-related case, according to Fadzil. — Bernama

MORE TO COME