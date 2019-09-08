MMEA: Missing fisherman in Miri waters found safe

MMEA says missing fisherman Wong Ngee Hui has been found safe by local fishermen at 11.15 this morning. — Foto Bernama

MIRI, Sept 8 ― The fisherman who was feared missing while fishing in the waters of Miri for two days since Friday was found in safe condition by local fishermen at 11.15 this morning.

Director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) for the Miri Zone, Captain Maritime Md Fauzi Othman said Wong Ngee Hui, 41, was found 25 nautical miles North-west of Miri and had been brought to the Marina Bay Jetty for subsequent action.

“The victim’s engine had malfunctioned and could not be restarted and resulting in the boat being unable to move,” he said in a statement, here this afternoon, adding that the search and rescue operation was aborted at 12.35pm today.

Fauzi said the bad haze situation and the condition of the communication equipment which could not be used at the time had forced the victim to lay anchor until the victim was found this morning.

He said members of the public here could contact the Miri Maritime Operations Centre at telephone number 085-418204 that operates 24 hours if there was any report or feedback on various issues concerning the Miri waters. ― Bernama