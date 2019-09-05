Sarawak says won’t interfere in MACC probe on three senior officials

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah says the Sarawak government will accept any outcome to the MACC investigation against three senior officers at a state land development agency and a businessman. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 5 — The Sarawak government will accept any outcome to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation against three senior officers at a state land development agency and a businessman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

“Let the investigation be carried out professionally and as thoroughly as possible,” the deputy chief minister told reporters after witnessing the signing of memorandums of understanding between the state Agriculture Department and six agriculture and food companies here.

He declined to respond to questions raised by PKR’s Saratok MP Ali Biju seeking clarification on the arrests of the land agency’s general manager who is a Datuk, deputy general manager and senior officer, and a businessman two days ago.

“I don’t choose to comment on the current investigation by the commission,” he said.

Ali, who is also the Krian assemblyman, yesterday asked Uggah if the arrests were related to the on-going projects undertaken by the state agency.

He had said the state agency was directly involved in many lucrative contracts worth millions in the supply of pesticide and fertilisers worth hundreds of millions.

He had said the state agency was also involved in road maintenance, logistics and heavy machinery contracts worth hundreds of millions.

Ali also asked Uggah, who is also the state minister of agriculture, native land and regional development, whether the contracts were awarded through open tenders or direct negotiation.

The four were produced in a magistrate’s court yesterday or a remand order, but the application was rejected due to lack of grounds furnished by the MACC.

They were later released without bail.