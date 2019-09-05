Public Service Dept, Public Service Commission merger in the works, says DG

PSD director-general Datuk Seri Borhan Dolah says there is a plan to merge the Public Service Department and the Public Service Commission as one organisation. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 5 ― There is a plan to merge the Public Service Department (PSD) and the Public Service Commission (PSC) as one organisation, said PSD director-general Datuk Seri Borhan Dolah.

At a townhall session in conjunction with the Public Sector Human Resource Management Conference here yesterday, Borhan who was asked about the plan to merge the PSD and PSC, gave Thailand as an example where it only has the Public Commission of Thailand for public sector affairs.

Borhan, when asked whether the PSD would allow those in the corporate and private sectors to hold high positions in the public sector, said they would be scrutinised first to ensure that they met their job requirements.

The two-day conference which began today was attended by 1,000 human resource managers from the ministry, agencies and state secretary’s office. ― Bernama