Police not ruling out foul play in probe on commando killed in live fire demo

Armed Forces personnel escorted the casket that was draped with the Malaysian flag to the burial site in a silent procession.― Picture by Farhan Najib

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 — Investigators are exploring foul play and negligence as possible scenarios for the fatal shooting of commando Major Mohd Zahir Armaya during a demonstration at the Lok Kawi army camp yesterday.

Penampang police chief deputy superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim said that they started calling in people for questioning over yesterday’s incident and have already recorded several statements, according to Star Online today.

“Yes, we have started the investigation. We will continue to take statements from all those necessary, including reporters,” he was quoted as saying.

Those questioned include the military personnel involved in yesterday’s exercise.

Mohd Haris said they were exploring all possibilities in the death of comedy icon AR Badul’s son, including negligence and possible foul play.

Zahir was given a military funeral in Ipoh this morning. He is survived by his 31-year-old widow and five children.

In yesterday’s live fire exercise, Zahir had played the role of a villain in the demonstration put on for the launch of the 5th Infantry Division and 13th Infantry Brigade’s camp here.

He had worn a bulletproof vest when he was shot but collapsed and was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead.