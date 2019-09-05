Perak MB hails soldier felled in army parade as ‘hero’

Perak MB Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu hails Major Mohd Zahir Armaya as a ‘hero’ and says the soldier’s death is a loss to the country. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Sept 5 — Major Mohd Zahir Armaya who died from a bullet shot during a “live” demonstration in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah yesterday was a “hero”, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

He added that the soldier’s death is a loss to the country.

“I’m saddened by the death of Mohd Zahir. He was a brave soldier and a hero to the nation,” he told reporters after paying his respects at the home of Mohd Zahir’s in-laws in Taman Perpaduan, Ulu Kinta here early this morning before the funeral.

“May Allah places him among the faithful and righteous. And I hope Allah will forgive all his sins.”

Ahmad Faizal had earlier spoken privately with Mohd Zahir’s family, including the latter’s wife Nour Shafinar Harun, 31.

After the funeral prayer service was completed at 2.43am, Mohd Zahir’s body was taken to the Tambun Muslim cemetery in Ipoh for burial after subuh prayers. ― Bernama pic

Mohd Zahir, 36, an army commando, died after he was believed to have been accidentally shot during the launch of the Malaysian Fifth Infantry Division and the 13th Malaysian Infantry Brigade exhibition at the Lok Kawi army camp in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

The commando from the 11th Regiment special unit was pronounced dead at about 9.20am at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Mohd Zahir, who hailed from Kuala Lumpur and had worked at the Sungai Udang Camp, Melaka, was the son of veteran actor and comedian AR Badul.

He is survived by a wife and five children aged between five months and nine years.