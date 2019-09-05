Body of man found floating in Pasir Puteh river

Pasir Puteh District Police Chief DSP Mohd Azmir Damiri confirmed the discovery of the body and police were conducting further investigations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PASIR PUTEH, Sept 5 ― The bloated body of a man was found floating in a river in Kampung Puyu, Semerak here yesterday afternoon.

The identified body of the man, believed to be between 20 to 30 years old and clad only in short pants was found with burnt marks near a bridge over the river at 3pm.

“The body was found in an isolated spot, a few metres from an oil palm estate,” said resident Mohamad Zainun Hassan, 60, when met at the scene.

From the condition of the body, the man was believed to have died several days earlier.

Mohamad Zainun said the man was believed to be a foreigner as nobody knew him.

The body has been taken to the Tengku Anis Hospital for a postmortem.

Pasir Puteh District Police Chief DSP Mohd Azmir Damiri confirmed the discovery of the body and police were conducting further investigations. ― Bernama