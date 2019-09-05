Anwar: I have advised my aide to meet the police over brawl

Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak gestures to the crowd as he leaves the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Sept 5 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has advised his aide Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak to meet the police to assist investigations into a brawl near a sports complex in Ampang on Saturday.

“He should I think he must meet the police, he has been advised,” he told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Forum here, today.

Police have recently said that Farhash, who is also Perak PKR chairman, was believed to be among the 12 men involved in the fight, resulting in one of them getting injured.

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent release of new sex video clips allegedly implicating a senior official from his party, Anwar said he was not involved.

Media reported that early this morning six of such video clips were circulated on social media. — Bernama