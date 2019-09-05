1MDB trial: Judge raps Shafee over Najib’s tardiness

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, September 5, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah reprimanded defence lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah after his client, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was late for proceedings for the second time today.

“Please impress upon your client the need to be present and punctual,” said Sequerah.

Shafee apologised on Najib’s behalf, saying the latter had gone to perform the Muslim midday prayers at Masjid Wilayah across from the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex during the lunch recess.

“I will inform my client, and will also inform him to come straight next time and not got to the mosque,” replied Shafee.

Sequerah then stood down for about two minutes before entering court again, this time with Najib present, to resume the afternoon session.

Earlier during the morning session, Najib was also about five minutes late in entering the courtroom following a 15-minute break at 11.15am.

This forced Sequerah to stand down and take an additional five-minute break before resuming proceedings at 11.35.

Najib had also been reprimanded several times previously during his other trial involving SRC International Sdn Bhd, in which judge High Court judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali had rebuked him for his tardiness.