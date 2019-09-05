1MDB trial: Jho Low a ‘master manipulator’, able to sell ice to Eskimos

Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin is seen at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, September 5, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 ― A former special officer to Datuk Seri Najib Razak today described Low Taek Jho as a “master manipulator” who was very effective in getting people to do what he wants.

Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin told the High Court here that the fugitive financier better known worldwide as Jho Low was so convincing that he could even “sell ice to an Eskimo”.

Under cross-examination by Najib’s lead defence counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Amhari said Low was good at controlling the information flow to ensure those acting for him could not read his overall plans.

Shafee: Is Jho Low is a master manipulator?

Amhari: In an overwhelming way, he is able to place people, meet people and engage people in various levels, whether high level, medium position, low position, domestic or international, he gets what he wants. Most of the time, we do not know who these people are.

Shafee: Do you have examples of instances that he is a master manipulator?

Amhari: As an example, my negotiations with IPIC to meet with Khaldoon, I do know heads or tails; my trip to China, I don't know heads or tails. When I arrived in both countries, all of the agenda has been set and if I disagree with something, there are others there to remind me to continue with the agenda.

Amhari was referring to his trip to China to broker a deal between the country and China's state-owned companies as well as his meeting in Abu Dhabi with Mubadala Development Company CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Shafee suggested to Amhari that Low's primary quality was to convince people to do what he wants and that the Penang-born could even “sell ice to an Eskimo” to which the latter agreed.

MORE TO COME