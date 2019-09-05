1MDB trial: Ex-aide says feared Najib as ex-PM had been ‘the powers that be’

Former special officer to Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, September 5, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin said he feared former employer Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the latter had the ability to ruin his life, the High Court heard today.

During cross-examination by defence counsel Tan Sri Mohammad Shafee Abdullah at Najib’s main 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption trial today, the former special officer to Najib was asked to justify the purported fear that he alluded to in yesterday’s testimony.

He previously testified that he had not challenged the former prime minister and fugitive financier Low Taek Jho on matters related to 1MDB despite his own suspicions as he had feared for his life, career and his family’s wellbeing.

Shafee: You must have some idea. Who would threaten your life? Or are you saying Najib would carry the gun and shoot you?

Amhari: The powers that be. So, the PM has all the authority to do many things. When I said ‘life’, it does not mean my life; that is the extreme part but it could also mean my livelihood.

He said he had shared such concerns with his supervisor at the time, the late Datuk Azlin Alias, and that the latter had advised him to obey Low’s instructions as these had Najib’s “blessings”.

MORE TO COME