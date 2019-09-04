Royal couple show appreciation for King’s 29 birthday cakes

The royal couple admire a cake from Putra World Trade Centre in conjunction with the King’s upcoming birthday celebration at Dewan Santapan Utama, Istana Negara September 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were presented with 29 cakes in a variety of themes and shapes in conjunction with the King’s upcoming birthday celebration on September 9.

The royal couple spent more than 30 minutes admiring the masterpieces of chefs from in and out of the country at Dewan Santapan Utama, Istana Negara today.

The royal couple then thanked all involved and gave out a yellow gift bag containing an undisclosed memento of appreciation to each group for putting their heart into the display.

Among the cakes was an 80kg, Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, limau kasturi (calamansi lime) cake.

Chef Leong Kat Kit said he and three collaborators took about three weeks to finish the Mighty Sovereign-concept cake.

Palace of the Golden Horses’ chef Firdaus Ismail said of the 50kg, horse polo-themed chocolate cake made for the King: “I and three associates took five days to finish the cake with the idea coming from reading that the King loves playing the game.”

The presentation of cakes is an enduring King’s birthday tradition. — Bernama