MACC fails to remand three Sarawak officials, businessman

KUCHING, Sept 4 — The Magistrate’s Court here rejected the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) application today for a remand order against three senior officers of a state agency and a businessman for investigations.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhar said the MACC failed to provide sufficient grounds for the application.

Lawyer Roger Chin, who represented one of the four, said the magistrate described the commission’s application as vague and unfair to the arrestees.

“Without the grounds provided by the MACC for the remand order, we did not know why the suspects were arrested in the first place,” Chin told reporters.

He said the MACC had sought to remand all four for up to seven days to facilitate investigations into an unspecified case.

The four were arrested yesterday.

The four suspects are a 67-year old general manager and a Datuk, a 53-year old deputy general manager, a 52-year old senior officer and a 59-year old Datuk who is a businessman.

Chin said he did not wish to speculate whether the MACC would demand bail for their release.

“As far as we are concerned, the four are free to go,” he said.