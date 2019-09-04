Ex-Felcra Training & Consultancy MD faces 33 charges in RM1.64m graft case

MACC charged the former managing director of Felcra Training & Consultancy Sdn Bhd on 33 counts of abusing his position by awarding various contracts including supply of goods to his relatives totalling RM1.64 million. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The former managing director of Felcra Training & Consultancy Sdn Bhd (FTC) was charged in the Sessions Court here today on 33 counts of abusing his position by awarding various contracts including supply of goods to his relatives totalling RM1.64 million.

Rohaizat Ahmad, 54, pleaded not guilty after all the charges were read before Judge Azura Alwi.

According to the first to the 16th charge, the accused was charged for abusing his post and position as FTC managing director to obtain bribes for his relative by appointing Al Maisan Enterprise which owned by his relative as a supplier to FTC for items such as electronic gadgets, souvenirs, baju kurung, collared t-shirts and as skill training programme operator.

For charges 17 to 33, the father of six children was accused of using his post and position to obtain gratifications for his relative by appointing the company, Hexa Tech Pride as FTC supplier for corporate gifts, smart phones, laptops, projectors. electronic gadgets, and as consultant for entrepreneur programmes.

All the charges involved amounted to RM1.648,810.60 allegedly took placed at FTC, No 22 Jalan Rampai Niaga 4, Rampai Business Park here between April 23, 2014 to June 29, 2018.

The accused was charged with committing all the offences under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and could be sentenced under Section 24 of the same act which carries a maximum of 20 years jail, fine not less than five times of the sum of gratification or RM10,000 whichever is higher.

Prosecution was conducted by MACC deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat while the accused is represented by Hamidi Mohd Noh and Aiman Abdul Rahman.

Earlier, Mahadi proposed bail for the accused at RM150,000 for all the charges however Hamidi protested that the bail was too high.

“My client has a wife and six children. He has a monthly income of RM8,000 to RM9,000 and has to support four children studying with two overseas,” said Hamidi and added the accused has high blood pressure and diabetes.

The court allowed bail at RM80,000 in one surety for all the charges as well as ordering the accused to surrender his passport to the Court until the case is settled apart from the need to report himself at MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

The Court sets Oct 10 for remention of the case. — Bernama