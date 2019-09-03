Terengganu drafting guidelines on Shariah-compliant attire and conduct for athletes

Qatar's women's basketball team leaves the court after forfeiting their women's basketball game against Mongolia at Hwaseong Sports Complex during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 24, 2014. The Terengganu government is drafting guidelines on Shariah-compliant attire and conduct for athletes. — Reuters pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 3 — The Terengganu government is drafting guidelines on Shariah-compliant attire and conduct for athletes.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Government Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said the guidelines would not only cover aspects of Shariah compliant sportswear, but also how athletes socialise and conduct themselves during events.

The state government was now taking in feedback on the matter from sports associations, academics, and the State Mufti, and would not rush into implementing the move just yet, Wan Sukairi said.

“When we have finally got the right Shariah-compliant attire, we will enforce the guidelines,” he told reporters after attending a Shariah sports workshop here today.

For the time being, athletes in the state were allowed to wear standard sportswear, he added.

Speaking further on the subject, Wan Sukairi said the state government was forced to withdraw from several sport events that it considered totally against Islamic requirements and named rhythmic gymnastics and women’s gymnastics as two of them, adding that those sports exposed the athletes’ bodies and movements considered indecent for the spectators.

“There is no compromise for these sports (rhythmic gymnastics and women’s gymnastics) as they display indecent movements, and unless the audience comprise only women, then maybe we will allow them. Even then, it would still be against the respective sports’ governing body regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Sukairi said the state government welcomed fashion designers to contribute suggestions and ideas on Shariah-compliant attire. — Bernama