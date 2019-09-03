Sarawak DCM calls for holistic regional research on herbicides

Uggah said extensive herbicide use since the 1950s have led to more herbicide-resistant weeds. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Sept 3 — Malaysian researchers should collaborate with regional colleagues for cheaper and more sustainable herbicides, said Deputy Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said despite all the advancement in science and technology, weeds are a persistent problem for the agricultural sector.

“Therefore, I strongly encourage everyone to exchange latest innovation, knowledge and innovations on weeds,” he said at the opening of the 27th Asian-Pacific Weed Society International Conference here.

Uggah, who is also the state minister of agriculture, native land and regional development, said extensive herbicide use since the 1950s have led to more herbicide-resistant weeds.

Uggah said controlling weeds was vital to ensure they do not affect farm output.

“Globally, crop yield losses to weed infestation were estimated to be 9 per cent while in developing countries, weed control may claim up to 50 per cent of the farmers’ time,” he said.

He said in terms of monetary value, annual economic losses are reported to be of US$27 billion (RM114 billion) for the United States and US$3.2 billion for the United Kingdom.

“In Malaysia, the rice industry is facing a serious challenge to manage weedy rice since it was first detected in 1988,” he said, adding that only 5 per cent of weedy rice infestation had caused Malaysia US$20 million in monetary loss.