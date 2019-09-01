Two missing siblings found drowned in Sepang

SEPANG, Sept 1 — Fishermen today found the bodies of two siblings who had gone missing after being swept away by strong current while taking a dip in Sungai Sepang estuary here yesterday.

The body of Muhammad Hafiz Mohd Zainal, 14, was found this morning while the body of his sister Siti Nuralya, 11, was found at 1.40 pm, said a spokesman of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department.

“The body of Muhammad Hafiz was found about 150 metres from where he had gone missing while the body of Siti Nuralya about 300 metres from the scene,” he said in a statement here.

Muhammad Hafiz and Siti Nuralya had been swimming in the estuary with their two younger brothers and two cousins when they were swept away at about 3.30 pm.

The brothers and cousins managed to swim to safety. — Bernama