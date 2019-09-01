Parents appreciate provision of school breakfast in Malaysian schools

The free breakfast programme to be implemented next year will not only provide nourishment but also energy for the pupils to cope physically and mentally at school. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 1 — The free breakfast programme to be implemented next year will not only provide nourishment but also energy for the pupils to cope physically and mentally at school.

Needless to say, parents appreciate the government’s initiative.

Civil servant Norzakiah Jamil, 44, said the programme could train the pupils to make it their routine to have breakfast daily prior to starting their lessons and school activities.

“It is important that they regard breakfast as a priority to provide them with energy and help them to study,” she told Bernama here today.

Housewife Azlina Dahlan, 46, said she prepares breakfast for her children before they leave for school but they usually were not keen to eat.

“With this programme at school, they will have no excuse but to join the other pupils for breakfast. I think they will enjoy having breakfast with their friends. So we parents need not worry anymore as to whether our children have eaten or not,” she said.

Housewife Nurul Aneesa Mohd Zainal, 29, said the programme would save costs for parents in the lower income group, while private sector employee Mohd Fazil Hashim, 47, said the food must always comprise a balanced diet, without compromise.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Doctors Club president Dr Muhammad Hakim Nordin said breakfast was important as one could easily lose focus, feel tired and endure health issues such as gastritis, headache and vomiting.

“Breakfast is a major source of energy for physical and mental activities. Without breakfast, the body suffers from lack of sugar resulting in energy loss, fatigue, weak focus, depression and slow response.

“Breakfast is the most important of our daily meals. At night when we sleep, our bodies go into fasting mode and so on a new day it is important for us to have a healthy and balanced breakfast for energy generation,” he said.

On Aug 26, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik announced that 2.7 million pupils in government and government-aided schools would be provided with free breakfast beginning 2020.

The proposed meal would be allocated 30 minutes, between 7am and 8.30am for the morning session and between 12pm and 4pm for the afternoon session. — Bernama