New Malaysia originates from meaning of ‘hijrah’, says DPM

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan lsmail speaks during a press conference after launching anti-sexual harassment campaigns in Putrajaya August 5, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The New Malaysia concept originated from the meaning of ‘hijrah’, with Malaysians joining hands in rejecting practitioners and supporters of corruption, kleptocracy and nepotism, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

In her message in conjunction with Maal Hijrah 1441H tonight, she said the purpose of the rejection was not solely because of political strife but the passion and ambition to see a clean government free from wrong practices that could trouble the people and destroy the country.

“This is our ‘jihad’, which is to defend the people’s rights and get rid of oppression.

“Corruption will bring down an institution. It is not just a despicable conduct but will also threaten the stability of a country. A government that fails to fight corruption will only destroy a country,” she said.

In this regard, she said the people should never tolerate corruption. — Bernama