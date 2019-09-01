Johor religious authorities to use jawi script in all correspondence next year

Johor Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said its implementation would take effect on January 1 and would also involve all subsidiaries under JAINJ and MAINJ. ― Picture via Facebook/Bersatu Bahagian Kulai

JOHOR BARU, Sept 1 — The Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) and the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ) will use jawi script in all their correspondence next year.

State Religious Affairs, Agriculture and Rural Development Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said its implementation would take effect on January 1 and would also involve all subsidiaries under JAINJ and MAINJ.

“The implementation will also affect the kadi office, religious schools and in speech texts,” he told reporters after the launch of the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration at the Iskandar Islamic Centre here today.

Tosrin said a committee would also be set up to further promote the use of jawi in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal, in expressing support for the move, said it would further empower the use of jawi script in the state. — Bernama