Indonesian missing in boat capsize in Miri

MIRI, Sept 1 — An Indonesian oil palm estate worker is missing, while two others were rescued after the boat they were in capsized in Sungai Iran in Grensil Estate this morning.

The missing man is Jati Margitimur, 39, while the other Indonesian estate workers are Martinus Suliadi Didah, 30, and Amdokus, 47.

According to Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong, the incident happened while the trio was transporting oil palm.

Martinus and Amdokus were rescued by fishermen who were by the riverbank but Jati could not be found, Law said, adding that a search and rescue operation was still underway for the missing man.

The operation was launched after the department received a distress call at 10.11am. — Bernama