Camping trip ends in tragedy as duo crushed to death by falling tree

Fire and Rescue Dept personnel are seen during search and rescue efforts at the Lata Hammer Waterfall in Bentong. — Picture via Facebook

KUANTAN, Sept 1 — A camping trip for 25 friends on a weekend getaway turned tragic after a tree uprooted and fell on two of them at Lata Hammer Waterfall in Bentong, yesterday.



Bentong district police chief Supt Yusuf Unis said another two individuals were also injured in the incident, which took place at around 10 pm.



He said the victims were identified as Winnie Tan Gaik Kin from Taman Ikan Mas, Kuala Lumpur and Chin Kean Hwa from Puchong, Selangor, both in their 40s.



"Witnesses at the scene claimed the tree which has a circumference of 100 feet had fallen towards the area they had set up a tent.



"Both victims were believed to have fallen down the cliff about 60 metres and their bodies were found under the tree by the Fire and Rescue Department,” he said when contacted here today.



Yusof said the two injured victims, both in their 40s are known as Tan Wai Hong who suffered injuries on his hand, leg, and chest while Leong Yau Lai sustained injuries on his left foot.



Those who were killed and the injured victims were sent to Bentong Hospital for further action. — Bernama