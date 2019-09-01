Agong arrives in Tawau to visit fire victims

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah greets the public during the Maal Hijrah 1441H/2019M celebrations at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre September 1, 2019. — Bernama pic

TAWAU, Sept 1 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah arrived at the Tawau Airport at 5.25pm today to visit fire victims in Kampung Otentik, Tanjung Batu Keramat.

His Majesty was greeted on arrival by Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to go to Kampung Otentik tomorrow to visit the fire victims.

The fire, which broke out last Monday destroyed 69 houses and affected 511 people. — Bernama

