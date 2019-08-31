Cops: Skull, human bones found scattered in Batu Gajah rubber plantation belong to man in 20s

Police said the skeletal remains have been at the scene for more than three weeks and the cause of death has yet to be determined. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, Aug 31 — A human skull and bones that were found in a rubber plantation in Kampung Changkat Belingkor, near Batu Gajah, were believed to be that of a man in his 20s, said Batu Gajah district police chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri.

He said this was based on a post mortem conducted by a doctor at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here today.

The skeletal remains have been at the scene for more than three weeks and the cause of death has yet to be determined, he said in a statement here today.

The human skull and several pieces of bones were found scattered in the rubber plantation at about 3.15pm yesterday by passers-by who then alerted the police.

Police have also recovered a shirt and belt, believed to belong to the victim, at the scene. — Bernama