No sign chemical dumping behind latest Pasir Gudang air poisoning, say police

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din (centre) said there is no concrete evidence that toxic waste was responsible for making 33 pupils from SK Taman Pasir Putih in Pasir Gudang sick. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 30 — The police have not found any signs to indicate illegal chemical disposal caused the latest air pollution that sickened 33 primary schoolers from SK Taman Pasir Putih in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

“I have spoken to the Seri Alam police chief and have been assured that no toxic waste disposal has been reported in connection with the latest incident,” state police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

The Pasir Gudang industrial district falls under the Seri Alam police district.

Mohd Kamarudin was commenting on Wednesday’s incident where 33 pupils experienced nausea and vomiting after inhaling a foul-smelling odour.

On late Wednesday, Johor Local Government, Urban Wellbeing and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon was reported to have said that the stench causing the air contamination was believed to be from a sewage treatment plant near the school.

Tan, who is also Jementah assemblyman, assured the public that the Johor government will continue to monitor and tighten enforcement throughout the Pasir Gudang area.