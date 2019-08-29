PM: Malaysians not as happy for this year’s Merdeka due to unfulfilled pledges

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today conceded the general sentiment on the ground now is more pessimistic if compared to the same period last year. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — As Pakatan Harapan (PH) approaches its second year in power and with the National Day around the corner, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today conceded the general sentiment on the ground now is more pessimistic if compared to the same period last year.

He acknowledged that people were in a happier mood during last year’s Merdeka celebrations, as they were still reeling in joy after overthrowing the previous Barisan Nasional government at the 14th general elections.

“Well, at that time they were enjoying the removal of the previous government and they didn’t look at who was making what speech, whether one race is being neglected or another race is being influenced.

“All this things did not happen at that time, all they were interested in was to overthrow the government and they were happy,” he told reporters after a Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia meeting here.

Dr Mahathir explained the general unhappiness could be due to the fact that there are still unfulfilled promises that PH have yet to accomplish.

“Now they want to see the result they expect, but it is not so easy to achieve these results, because many of this things we promised seems were made without proper information as to the problems [that exists].

“For example, the money owed by the government, we never realised it is more than RM1 trillion,” he added in the press conference in Perdana Leadership Foundation.

MORE TO COME