Heavy traffic reported at Singapore’s Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE, Aug 29 — Singapore’s Tuas checkpoint is currently experiencing heavy traffic due to intermittent slowness of its immigration clearance system.

“Delays are expected for both departures and arrivals,” said the republic’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in its latest Facebook update today.

“ICA regrets the inconvenience caused to travellers and seeks their understanding and patience,” it said.

The authority advised travellers to refer to its Facebook page for latest official updates.

A check on checkpoint.sg website at 10am, shows that it will take a traveller between 90 and 135 minutes to enter Singapore via Tuas. — Bernama