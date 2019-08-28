The origins of Najib’s ‘Bossku’ phenomenon explained in 1MDB trial?

Noorhaina Hirawani Mohd Noor, former CEO of Orb Solutions Sdn Bhd, is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex August 28, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — A former public relations consultant to Datuk Seri Najib Razak has suggested that the current “Bossku” campaign employed by the ex-prime minister could have its roots in his experience in digital media, including handling crises like the twin Malaysia Airlines disasters.

Noorhaina Hirawani Mohd Noor said she was the press secretary for digital media at the Prime Minister’s Office from August 2013 to October 2014 and has lent her expertise on the aviation disasters of Flights MH370 and MH17.

“Although I had no hand in the ‘Bossku’ campaign, I could surmise that if events in the previous years related to all social media communications that we have already done, whether it was post-Budget Google Hangouts or all of the crisis communications related to MH17 and MH370, perhaps the openness to this approach would not have been so perhaps then I would have assumed that Datuk Seri Najib would not have been so open to this current campaign,” the fourth prosecution witness testified in the High Court at the Pekan MP’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial today.

MORE TO COME