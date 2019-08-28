Pasir Gudang primary school students fall ill after smelling noxious odour

Datuk Seri Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh (in blue) visits students from SK Pasir Putih in Pasir Gudang, who suffered from yet another bout of nausea and vomiting. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, Aug 28 — A total of 33 primary school pupils from SK Pasir Putih here were treated for nausea and vomiting after complaining of a noxious odour within the school’s premises here today.

In the 7.30am incident, 25 pupils were reported to display symptoms, before eight others were affected later at 9am.

All affected students were later sent to the nearby Pasir Gudang Health Clinic for treatment.

Johor Education Department deputy director (school management) Ab Rahim Lamin said the pupils included five boys and 28 girls who were having classes on the third and fourth levels of the school at the time of the incident.

“Those affected consisted of 17 Standard Four pupils, seven Standard Five pupils and nine Standard Six pupils.

“The affected pupils have received treatment and the school’s management had also contacted the Fire and Rescue Department where appropriate action was taken,” said Ab Rahim when contacted today.

Ab Rahim added that the afternoon school session is going on as usual, with Standards Three and Four pupils relocated to the lower levels.

SK Taman Pasir Putih has a total of 1,119 pupils with two school sessions.

It was learnt that the Johor Education Department and relevant authorities are monitoring the air quality before making a decision.

Earlier, Permas assemblyman Datuk Seri Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh visited the school and the pupils.

In June, 15 pupils from Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar and SK Pasir Gudang 4 were treated after suffering breathing difficulties and vomiting.

This follows after the second bout of air pollution in Pasir Gudang following the major pollution incident in March where more than 4,000 people, mainly children, fell ill after a toxic fume incident in Sungai Kim Kim.

The fallout from the incident also saw the temporary closure of 111 schools in the Pasir Gudang district.