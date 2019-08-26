Cops: Woman’s body found in a bag in a drain in Shah Alam

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the body of the victim believed to be between 20-30 years old was discovered by two telecommunications company employees who were checking the underground cable at about 5.30am. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Aug 26 — The body of a woman suspected to have been murdered was found in a brown bag in a drain at Persiaran Kuala Selangor, Section 27, here early this morning.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the body of the victim believed to be between 20-30 years old was discovered by two telecommunications company employees who were checking the underground cable at about 5.30am.

“The two men were doing the wiring work when a stench filled the air and suspected it had come from a clothing bag in a dry ditch about 2.7 meters (nine feet) down the road.

“One of them went down the drain about 2.7 meters wide and saw traces of blood on the bag and the shape of human body through the small opening of the bag. They then contacted the police,” he said in a statement here today.

Baharudin said preliminary investigations revealed that the unidentified victim had been stuffed into a 43-cm wide and 60cm long clothing bag with a plastic wrap around her head and was believed to have died about three days ago.

He said preliminary investigations also revealed that the body was in perfect condition and not cut to pieces and the fair-skinned victim was wearing a bracelet and clad in a floral dress.

“No identification documents were found on the victim or in the suitcase. The body was later sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Klang Hospital for post-mortem,” he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Baharudin also called on the public with information on the incident to contact ASP Daniel Lee at 019-6820550 or 03-55202222. — Bernama