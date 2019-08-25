Pakatan will soon rot and fall apart due to infighting, claims Zahid

Ahmad Zahid said Tun Mahathir is 'alone' in Pakatan, with PKR under Anwar Ibrahim and DAP's Lim Kit Siang actively strategising against his leadership. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The infighting within Pakatan Harapan (PH) is a “political gangrene” that will eventually result in it breaking apart, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

Malaysiakini reported him as saying that the ruling coalition is struggling to remain relevant with the public.

“Day by day we are served with Harapan’s political drama, as it attempts to create an image in people’s minds that it is relevant to their current needs,” he reportedly said in his speech as Barisan Nasional chairman at MIC’s 73rd General Assembly here.

He said that the reality was instead far from what has been said, and that each PH component party has its own strategy to dominate the others.

“This situation is a new phenomenon in Pakatan’s existence; that is a political gangrene. In actual fact, Tun Mahathir is alone in Pakatan today as PKR, under Anwar Ibrahim, and DAP's Lim Kit Siang are actively strategising against his leadership.

“It is therefore possible that Pakatan will soon see its end because that is the consequence [of the supposed conspiracy],” Zahid was quoted saying.

He also urged the delegates to convince ethnic Indian voters of MIC’s dedication to bring prosperity to the people, via BN.

Also in attendance were BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, former MIC president Tun S. Samy Vellu, and Dewan Negara Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Abd Samad.

Umno’s ally PAS also sent representatives to the general assembly, including its vice-president Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh, Muslimat wing chief Nuridah Mohd Saleh, and secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.