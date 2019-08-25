KLIA operations back to normal after system outage

A check this morning showed passengers going about their business as usual. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEPANG, Aug 25 — Operations at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) returned to normal today after it was hit by network equipment failure on Wednesday night which caused long queues and flight delays.

A check by Bernama at 9.30am showed passengers going about their business as usual, and smooth check-ins and movement of queues, with the flight information display system (FIDS) having recovered with updated information.

This improved condition was due to network equipment replacement on Aug 23 as announced by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB).

An MAHB spokesperson said the system had seen progress since the replacement, but the team is still closely monitoring its stability due to some intermittent issues.

It is understood that MAHB will release a media statement later today to give the latest update on the situation.

Earlier, it was reported that the technical glitch to the Total Airport Management System (TAMS) resulted in flight delays, long queues and frustrated travellers.

It had also affected key functions such as the WiFi connection, FIDS, check-in counters and the baggage handling system.

The number of Airport CARE Ambassadors has now been reduced. They have been working since the systems disruption to ensure passengers’ comfort and also distribute food to passengers in long queues.

A tweet by Khyun0409 today at 7.45am said: “Dah okay dah. Me lining up to get ticket now. klia2 not sure. KLIA already back to normal.”

Another tweet by gunaseelank at 9 pm yesterday said: “#MYairportsupdates it’s looking pretty calm and peaceful at KLIA. Just checked in to KLM flight. Thanks @MY_Airports for working hard to get things slowly back to normal.” — Bernama